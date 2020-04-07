COVID19: Hefty fines for holding Paphos birthday party

Cyprus is coming down hard on people who have violated stay at home rules after a Paphos district court on Tuesday fined five people a total of €2,500 for having a birthday party during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to police, the five individuals were each fined €500 for violating the decree on the restriction of free movement which bans any gathering at home apart from those residing in it.

The offenders were reported to police at 1 am on Saturday 4 April by a neighbour. Police called to the scene found there was a gathering in a neighbouring house.

Police officers charged the five people for violating the decree, with the five appearing before the court on Tuesday.

The maximum penalty for breaking the law is a six months jail and/or €3,000 fine.

Meanwhile, the Paphos district court has also ordered another five people to pay a total of €1,980 for violating the decree on the restriction of movement.

Four were fined €400 each and the fifth €380.

Offenders were found by police officers to have left their homes without permission or an ID card.

Officers have the right to impose €300 on-the-spot fines for violating the restrictions, but authorities have left it up to the discretion of police officers to decide when offenders should be taken to court.