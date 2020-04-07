COVID19: Cyprus police conduct 5,400 lockdown checks

Police carried out more than 5,400 checks across Cyprus to ensure the enforcement of lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus with 129 people caught offending.

A police spokesman told CNA that from 18:00 Monday until 06:00 Tuesday, the force carried out 1,165 checks for protection measures in premises with two reports in Paphos and 4,250 checks on restricted movement reporting 127 people.

Concerning shops, the Police carried out 1,240 checks in Nicosia, 84 in Limassol, 268 in Paphos with two cautions and 168 in the Famagusta district.

With regard to movement, a total of 1,874 checks were carried out in Nicosia and Morphou with 34 violations, 501 checks in Larnaca with 41 violations, 98 in Paphos with 14 violations, 335 in Famagusta with six cautions.

Another 154 checks were carried out by Police Headquarters Traffic Control and 13 checks by the Police Emergency Response Unit (MAAD).

Under social distancing measures, all movement must be limited to essential journeys only.

Furthermore, people, except those allowed to commute if working in essential services, are entitled one exit from their house per day and after approval via SMS.

There are exceptions such as walking the dog, visiting the doctor or pharmacy or helping vulnerable groups.

Under lockdown measures, cafeterias, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, cinemas, theatres, museums, retail shops, businesses have been shut to combat the spread of COVID-19.

All public spaces are also out of bounds such as the beach, parks and marinas.

Cyprus has reported a total of 465 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and nine deaths, with a declining daily trend in the last few days.