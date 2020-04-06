COVID19: Cyprus e-health platform for monitoring patients

A Cyprus e-health national platform for inpatient and remote monitoring of COVID-19 cases is on trial at Famagusta and Nicosia General hospitals.

The platform aims to expand its capability to monitoring patients who are recovering at home through telehealth.

Symptoms are recorded by the system which prioritises them, especially for vulnerable groups, to allow a targeted and “aggressive” treatment of those less ill.

The platform’s implementation has been undertaken by the e-health lab of the Department of Computer Science of the University of Cyprus.

The e-health platform has been on trial since last Friday and will be rolled out to all hospitals this week.

The remote-care platform is under the Ministry of Health and supervised by the National Authority of e-health and its president, Professor Christos N. Schizas.

The platform is a data centre for medical care and information on the outcome of the fight against the coronavirus for doctors and nurses.

It will be fully utilized with the transfer of relevant data from the Health Insurance Organisation as well as data collected by the coronavirus hotline 1420.

This data will be updated in the database that exists in the State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) hospitals.

The data to be included in the national platform will help towards the effective implementation of the protocol.

The e-tools will allow doctors to take prompt decisions, irrespective of the outcome of each patient. (source CNA)