COVID19: Limassol port operating as normal

All trade-related activities at Limassol port are being carried out as normal while taking measures against coronavirus, the port’s operator DP World Limassol said.

In a statement CEO DP World Limassol, Nawaf Abdulla said: “all trade enabling activities at the terminal are being carried out as normal.”

“We are actively monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and taking steps to ensure the continued safety of our community,” he added.

During this public health crisis, the collaboration between the Cyprus Government, the business community and public sector is absolutely essential and we are working closely with local stakeholders to achieve the best possible result, DP World Limassol CEO said.

To protect our port community and those with whom they come in contact e.g. contractors, visitors and vessel crews, “we require that all entities based and operating at the terminal under DP World Limassol’s administration, comply fully with the issued guidelines from local authorities.”

He said all business travel has been cancelled, meetings are held virtually where possible.

“We are providing remote-work solutions for those of our staff who can work at home and we continue to reinforce safe behaviour in every business and office environment, where we have implemented additional steps in line with local guidelines.”

“We are sourcing as many protective supplies as possible and we have protocols in place that activate closures, disinfection and appropriate quarantine procedures based on recommendations by the government and health agencies.”

Nawaf Abdulla added: “Currently, our main goal is to effectively protect our stakeholder community while serving our customers in a safe manner and ensuring business operations continue to the benefit of the Cyprus economy.”