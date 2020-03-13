New COVID19 info call centre

Due to the high number of calls received by the Cyprus ambulance service call centre from Cypriots seeking general information about coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has established a new helpline.

The 1450 call centre will operate 24 hours a day and will be available to citizens for information on the epidemic. Information is also available on the website of the Press and Information Office https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/.

The original 1420 call centre remains in operation for people who meet clinical and epidemiological criteria for reporting COVID19 symptoms.