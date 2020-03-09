Cyprus President to meet Prince Charles on 19 March

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the Prince of Wales, on March 19 during the UK Royal visit Charles and Camilla will pay the island this month.

President Anastasiades will officially welcome Prince Charles at the Presidential Palace for a private meeting, the Cyprus Presidency said Monday.

During his visit to Cyprus, Prince Charles will have meetings with top state and religious authorities, tour the Green Line and various areas of the island.

He will be accompanied in Cyprus by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to Cyprus will be the first such visit since Queen Elizabeth II visited in 1993 for the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting.

It takes place in the 60th anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British rule.

This visit will also recognise the UK’s role as the largest troop contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).