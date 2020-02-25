Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall to visit Cyprus

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will conduct an official visit to Cyprus from 18-21 March in the first such UK Royal trip to the island for 27 years.

Their Royal Highneses’ visit to Cyprus will be the first such visit since Queen Elizabeth II visited in 1993 for the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting.

It takes place in the 60th anniversary year of Cyprus’ independence from British rule.

“The programme will celebrate the historic ties between the United Kingdom and Cyprus and their peoples, shared membership of the Commonwealth, and the forward-looking modern relationship between the countries in areas such as education and science,” said a British High Commission statement.

This visit will also recognise the UK’s role as the largest troop contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie said: “I am delighted that Their Royal Highnesses have decided to visit Cyprus and look forward to welcoming them here. This is the most important visit from the UK to Cyprus since HM The Queen in 1993.”

“It is a testament to the close and enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries and peoples, and to a relationship which goes from strength to strength. The visit will also be an opportunity to highlight the important Commonwealth bond that exists between all Cypriots and the UK, evident in many of our shared values and institutions”.

This will also be the first joint visit by Charles and Camilla to the Republic of Cyprus.

Their tour will centre around Nicosia and include rural visits to the Troodos mountains, and Larnaca district where Their Royal Highnesses will celebrate traditional Cypriot culture, food, and crafts, and Cyprus’ unique heritage.

The Prince and The Duchess will also meet military personnel and their families stationed in the Sovereign Base Areas.

Britain retained two military bases, RAF Akrotiri and Dhekelia garrison, after granting Cyprus independence in 1960.

The Royals will also a visit the UN Buffer Zone to acknowledge the peacekeeping work being undertaken by the UN and highlight initiatives to build links between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

The Prince of Wales will attend a meeting of the Commonwealth Blue Charter, which will gather representatives from across the Commonwealth in Larnaca and engage with religious leaders.

The Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, will visit a partner organisation which has recently participated in the charity’s Battersea Home Academy to see how the organisation is implementing its learning in Cyprus.

She will also continue her work to highlight the issue of domestic violence and rape around the world and engage with organisations working to support survivors.

The Royal couple will depart from Cyprus for an official visit to Jordan on 21 March.