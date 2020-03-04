Keep track of Europe’s largest casino resort online

Cypriots now have the opportunity to view and track the rapid progress of Europe’s largest ICR, Limassol’s City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Casino Resort through its website (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy/progress.html).

Photos from the construction site will be posted regularly as well as other updates for this transformative destination resort including career opportunities.

The Cyprus ICR is due to open in late 2021 and the construction is progressing according to schedule as the important piling works have been completed, as have the hotel’s groundworks and substructure.

City of Dreams Mediterranean is located in Zakaki, Limassol.

It will feature a 16-story Five-Star hotel with 500 guest rooms and suites as well as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) facilities covering 9,600 sqm.

The gaming area covers a total 7,500 sqm and will include over 100 tables and 1,000 state-of-the-art gaming machines.

Its interior design is based on Melco’s international luxury standards, personalised specifically for the Cyprus ICR, while the exterior design features distinct Mediterranean influences.

The pioneering project is expected to attract an additional 300,000 tourists per year to Cyprus. City of Dreams Mediterranean will create an estimated 4,000 local job opportunities during the construction phase and approximately 2,400 permanent jobs once it is fully operational.

After the second year of operation, the ICR is expected to contribute approximately €700 mln per year to the Cypriot economy, amounting to around 4% of the country’s annual GDP.