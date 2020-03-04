Hermes organises first Airport Career Day at Larnaca

Hermes Airports is launching the first Career Day at Larnaca Airport, creating an opportunity for people interested in working for the companies operating at Larnaca and Paphos Airports, to find out more and apply for the job position of their choice.

The Airport Career Day will take place on Friday and Saturday 6-7 March at the departures area of Larnaca Airport from 10:00 until 18:00.

Companies participating at the Airport Career Day are; Hermes Airports, Cyprus Airports Duty-Free, Cyprus Airports F&B, Hellenic Tzilalis, ICTS, Swissport, LGS Handling, S&L Airport Services, Abelair Aviation, Airmotive Aviation, Bird Aviation, Petsas Car Rentals and the Department of Civil Aviation.

During the two-day event, participants will have the opportunity to attend presentations and airport tours.

People can find more information about the Airport Career Day and register to attend the presentations and airport tours at www.hermesairports.com.

Hermes Airports manages the two International Airports of Cyprus, the consortium is composed of a mix of Cypriot and international partners.

In total, over 10 million passengers travel through Larnaca and Paphos airports every year.