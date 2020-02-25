Larnaca is getting a luxury facelift

Larnaca is looking forward to a bumper 2020 as the town expects to see its fair share of new developments as several luxury high-rise projects, hotels and a shopping mall are being built by local and foreign investors.

Larnaca is expecting a record number of tourist arrivals and hotel bookings this summer with more new hotels springing up.

The Larnaca Tourism Board said that “2020 will be one of the most productive years of the last decades for Larnaca, once major projects that are of immediate benefit to the town’s tourism sector are completed and operational”.

It said Eight new projects are expected to open in Larnaca, and surrounding villages such as Athienou, Lefkara and Zygi.

The Larnaca Tourism Board referred to a number of projects by the municipality and private investors which are to change the face of the town.

The “Larnaca Club”, a renovated 18th-century building to be used for cultural events is expected to be delivered this year. The ‘clubhouse’ will have seven fireplaces and an indoor garden area.

A fully refurbished indoor multi-purpose stadium with outdoor sports facilities such as tennis courts will include the former Community Centre.

The second phase of the seafront pedestrian path, extending from Mer Bleu to the Lebay Hotel, is also expected to be completed and delivered to the public within the year.

The Lefkara Conference Center, to be completed in 2020, will provide state-of-the-art conference facilities for up to 400 delegates.

The village of Athienou is to see the completion of the historic site “The Hani of Mestana” which will be used for cultural and other activities.

In Zygi, work will be completed on the Linear Park, located in the eastern part of the coastal area, with infrastructure to cater to bathers and visitors.

Larnaca will see an additional 800 beds boost its tourist capacity with new hotels opening their doors.

The Hotel Indigo Larnaca of the InterContinental Hotels Group is about to open in the central area of Ayios Lazaros.

The Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca, built on the site of the former Princess Hotel, will be the Group’s first beachfront resort worldwide.

The Quality Lodge by the renowned Best Western Group of Hotels will be operational within the year.

Oroklini will also play host to the luxury Solaar Boutique Hotel & Spa.

Ermou Square in Larnaca will welcome the Samirana Boutique Hotel.

Next to the old cinema in Pallas Square, which will also include a roof garden, the Pallas Hotel is being built.

Cyprus has reached an agreement with Israeli investors for the long-awaited €1.2 bln redevelopment of Larnaca port and marina, the island’s largest infrastructure project of its kind

The contract was awarded to KITION OCEAN Holding, a Cypriot-Israeli consortium.

The project covers the restructuring of Larnaca marina for 650 berths, the port and surrounding land development over an area of 220,000 sqm.

Plans include the development of the marina with the latest technological infrastructure, turning Larnaca port it into one capable of serving large vessels, with the expansion of piers and docks and the construction of a modern passenger terminal.