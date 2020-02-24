UN ready for Cyprus talks after Turkish Cypriot vote

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ready to move ahead with Cyprus reunification talks soon after April’s Turkish Cypriot leadership elections.

This was the view of Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides who met the UN chief in Geneva on Monday to discuss Turkey’s illegal drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), as well as its plans to open-up fenced-off Varosha.

“I had the chance to discuss and exchange views with the UN Secretary-General in relation to Turkish unlawful actions…which are not in line with international law, as well as about the statements and actions of Turkey in relation to the fenced-off area of Famagusta,” Christodoulides said in a statement.

He noted the satisfaction of the Secretary-General about the results of the leaders’ meeting in Berlin last November as well as his clear commitment to go ahead with the talks process rights after the vote in the occupied north.

It emerged from their discussion that the process should take place in a conducive environment so that it is possible to have a positive result “which is nothing less than a Cyprus settlement based on the relevant UN resolutions.”

Also, during his meeting with Guterres, they discussed the maritime and security deal signed by Turkey and Libya.

The Foreign Minister is in Switzerland for the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council, taking place February 24-26.