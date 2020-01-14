Cyprus using diplomacy to ensure Libya fallout contained

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday his government is using diplomacy to ensure international law and stability prevails as the Libya conflict unfolds.

Asked about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the government’s consultations on Libya, the President said various actions and initiatives are taking place in close cooperation with other countries.

“We insist the EU remains alert and has a presence and in cooperation with Greece there is an effort to get the major countries like the USA and Russia involved,” said Anastasiades.

“We are doing whatever is necessary through diplomatic channels for international law, stability and peace to prevail in the region,” he added.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding signed on Monday by the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Greece, in Athens, is sufficient to provide the guidelines for Nicosia’s close cooperation with Greece.

The President was speaking after signing the book of condolences following the death of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, at the Embassy of Oman, in Nicosia.

In his message in the book of condolences, the President wrote that he received the sad news of the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, with profound sorrow and grief and called the late Sultan “a wise and moderate leader, a patriot of unique vision and a leading voice of peace, dialogue and mutual understanding.”

“Sultan Qaboos devoted His life to the development and the well-being of Oman and its people, leading the transformation of Oman into a modern and prosperous state and working tirelessly to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.”