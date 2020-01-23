Merkel asked to tell Erdogan to stop bullying Cyprus

Nicosia wants German Chancellor Angela Merkel to persuade Ankara to end its “gunboat diplomacy” against Cyprus when she meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was the message conveyed by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades during a phone conversation with Merkel on Thursday ahead of her trip to Turkey.

The call for some friendly persuasion comes after Turkey announced plans to start renewed drilling within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone in block 8 – licensed by the Republic to energy companies Eni and Total.

During their telephone conversation, Anastasiades asked Merkel to convey a message to Erdogan, for an “immediate cessation of Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ and, at last, for Turkey to comply with a multitude of European Council resolutions and conclusions”.

According to an official statement, the President “reiterated his determination and readiness to resume a dialogue, free from threats, leading to the solution of the Cyprus problem”.

Chancellor Merkel assured that she would both convey the message of President Anastasiades to the Turkish President, and also underline the EU’s positions, said the statement.

Merkel said she would brief Anastasiades on the results of her meeting with the Turkish President scheduled for Friday.

Anastasiades made the call from Jerusalem where he is attending the 5th World Holocaust Forum.