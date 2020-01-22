Cyprus suspects Turkey of stealing gas drilling data

Cyprus believes Turkey has stolen data on its gas explorations drills which it is using to conduct illegal drilling activity in block 8 of its exclusive economic zone licensed to energy giants Eni and Total.

Cyprus government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said Turkey has in some way obtained studies concerning block 8.

He told Greece’s state broadcaster ERT, that Italy’s Eni and France’s Total are not suspected of divulging such sensitive information.

“It appears that in some way they have information on the studies. Let me clarify that the companies are not suspected,” Koushos said.

“There’s information, which is probably correct, that they had stolen plans and studies from a specific company, that’s why they went to the specific spot,” he added.

Koushos blasted Turkey for flouting international law by carrying on with illegal drilling activity in Cypriot waters and accused the country of “gunboat diplomacy”

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s suggestion of sharing the profit from what the “Yavuz” drillship discovered as provocative.

“It sounds like the thief offering the owner half.”

“It is clear evidence of the illegal way in which Turkey is behaving, with no respect for international law. It has turned into the pirate of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Koushos said the EU was “hesitant and undecided” in implementing decisions taken by the Council of Ministers and the European Council.

Turkey has re-deployed the drillship Yavuz to conduct a drilling operation off the southern coast of Limassol.

Cyprus has condemned Turkey’s newly planned illegal drilling within its EEZ and continental shelf.

It said this latest attempt “completely disregards the international EEZ delimitation agreements already in force between Cyprus and Israel, and Cyprus and Egypt.”

So far three sizeable gas deposits have been discovered during Cyprus’ energy search, but the reserves remain untapped.

(source CNA)