Cyprus close to getting on US Visa Waiver Program

Nicosia and Washington have accelerated their efforts to include Cyprus in the United States’ Visa Waiver Program with the two sides establishing a working group to fast-track the issue.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Interior Minister Nicos Nourish, and Justice Minister of Justice George Savvides met on Tuesday with US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl C. Risch, who is paying a working visit to Cyprus.

The meeting was part of the effort to further strengthen blossoming Cyprus-US cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the process to abolish the need for Cypriot passport holders who want to travel to the US to obtain a visa.

The two sides reviewed the progress achieved for Cyprus’ inclusion to the Visa Waiver Program and they decided to immediately set up a working group, to accelerate efforts and successfully conclude the process the soonest possible.

They also discussed ways to further develop bilateral relations and exchanged views on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, which highlight the positive role Cyprus is playing as a factor for stability and security in the broader region.

Nicosia and Washington agreed to continue their bilateral contacts on all levels, in order to monitor and deal with consular affairs, within the framework of their contractive and mutually beneficial relationship.