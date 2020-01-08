Hoteliers urge tour operators to keep their promises

Cyprus hoteliers are urging tour operators to activate plans and packages drawn up to face the negative impacts from the geopolitical turmoil in the region, the rise of neighbouring markets and Brexit.

The chairman of the Cyprus Hotels Association (PASYXE) Haris Loizides told finance website Stockwatch that turmoil in neighbouring countries may lead to an increase in fuel prices, which will affect Cyprus more than other destinations.

Loizides said that Cyprus’ tourism industry must also deal with the problems created by the collapse of three air carriers in 2019.

“Now is the time for tour operators to set in motion plans regarding new travel package offers that were drawn up on paper in previous months.”

He said for the time being there is nothing tangible to make an estimate on whether the tourist season in 2020 will be better or worse than last year.

“We hope that the problems will be resolved, and the new season will at least be at the same levels as 2019”.

Loizides also said that airlines such as TUI Airlines, JET2 and Easy Jet have said that they are to increase their flights to Cyprus.

The PASYXE chairman said that hoteliers are satisfied with 2019 turnovers, despite the collapse of three airlines and the dynamic return of neighbouring destinations such as Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt.

Also talking to Stockwatch, Vasilis Stamataris, the chairman of the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (ACTA) agreed with hoteliers that Cyprus in recent years has faced fierce competition from neighbouring countries that offer much more attractive tourist packages, but their complaints are not valid.

“According to the official data we had 11 million arrivals and departures. That is why despite the complaints of the hoteliers 2019 cannot be described as a bad year, all these visitors must have stayed overnight at some hotel”.

Stamataris argued, “maybe some hoteliers were affected more by the decline in tourist flows from Britain ”.

He added that “we need to keep the services provided at a high level and become as professional as possible”.

Stamataris also stressed that the tourism industry relies on all stakeholders, from hoteliers and restaurant owners to taxi drivers and waiters.