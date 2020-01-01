Cyprus-Greece-Israeli diplomacy heats up in Athens

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will hold separate meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday in Athens, where the three will sign the EastMed gas pipeline intergovernmental agreement.

Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos told the Cyprus News Agency the current state of affairs in the Eastern Mediterranean and developments since Turkey and Libya signed a controversial deal to define their maritime zones will be on the agenda of Anastasiades’ meetings with the Prime Ministers of Greece and Israel.

Anastasiades’ meeting with Mitsotakis will take place on Thursday morning while the one with Netanyahu will be in the afternoon.

Prior to the signing of the intergovernmental agreement on Thursday afternoon, the three leaders will hold a joint meeting to discuss issues concerning regional cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

President Anastasiades will be accompanied to Athens by Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis and other officials.