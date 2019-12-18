Cyprus joins the fight in Antisemitism

Cyprus has adopted the non-legally binding, working definition of Antisemitism, as employed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, as a useful guidance tool in education and training.

“It reaffirms the commitment of the Republic of Cyprus to promoting and fostering respect and diversity and to combating all forms of discrimination, racism and xenophobia, including anti-Semitism,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Cyprus has become the 17th country in the world to adopt this definition joining the core of states fighting Antisemitism and “implementing educational and other policies that promote respect for diversity and combat all forms of racism”.

This follows a decision by the cabinet on Wednesday after a proposal was presented by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Education.

“At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Republic of Cyprus has recently applied for observer status at the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance,” the statement said.

Israel welcomed the decision of Cyprus to adopt the working definition of Antisemitism.

In a statement, the Embassy of Israel said: “today’s decision by the government of Cyprus to adopt the working definition of Antisemitism…is an important step”.

Israel and Cyprus, it added, “work closely together on education and the remembrance of the Holocaust and on raising awareness to combat Antisemitism”.

It said the decision “is especially significant in view of the continued spread of anti-Antisemitism in Europe and around the world. We must remember the past to ensure the future”.