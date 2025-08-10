//

Cyprus issues orange weather alert, red for fires

508 views
1 min read

Cyprus issued an ‘orange’ weather alert for Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius inland, 37C along the coast and 34C in the mountains, where a second ‘red’ alert has been issued for high risk of fires.

The Department of Meteorology said both alerts are valid from 11am to 5pm, advising elderly and vulnerable people with health issues to remain indoors.

”Seasonal low pressure and warm air masses affect the area,” it said.

Work is forbidden in extreme weather conditions, with construction at a standstill.

According to a recent amendment in the Cyprus parliament, courier and delivery workers should also not be working under extremely high temperatures, above 40C. However, the law is not implemented by the authorities that tolerate delivery companies, mainly for food and beverages, sending out their riders.

In the mountain areas, where minor forest fires broke out earlier in the week in the Limassol area, the risk is extremely high, due to high temperatures, dry air and strong winds.

“The public is urged to be particularly careful and to avoid actions and activities that are likely to cause fire,” the Forestry Department said.

However, all rescue and fire services remain on standby after a devastating wildfire that broke out in Limassol district in late July is estimated to have burned approximately 125 sq.km., and an elderly couple died in the blazes.

The meteorological service had issued an orange alert for high temperatures, while Kitas Weather reported that Thursday was the third hottest day since 1983, reaching 44.7 celsius.

Looking ahead, it will remain warm in the evenings, reaching 27-30C inland, 26C along the coast and 24C in the mountains, with the same pattern remaining on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, above normal conditions for the period, rising to 43C and 44C respectively, before dropping to below 40C by the end of the week.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus