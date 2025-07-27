///

Nintendo Switch 2 sold record 600 units a minute at launch

2380 views
1 min read

Nintendo sold over 3.5 mln Switch 2 consoles in the first four days since launch on June 5, making it the fastest-selling hardware in the company’s history.

According to Finbold research, Nintendo sold an average of 875,000 consoles per day, or 36,458 units per hour, or even 600 consoles every minute worldwide.

The sales velocity surpassed the original Nintendo Switch, which sold 2.74 mln of the game consoles in its first month in 2017, as the hybrid Switch 2 cleared that milestone in just four days.

Switch 2 is also setting national records.

In Spain, over 108,000 units were sold during launch weekend, the highest ever for gaming hardware, with the EU-wide price at €469.99. In the United Kingdom, more than 160,000 units were sold in the first week at £395.99. In France, Switch 2 became the fastest-selling console of all time with over 200,000 units sold, surpassing Sony PlayStation 5’s previous record.

“Nintendo has delivered one of the most extraordinary console launches we have ever tracked. Selling more than 600 units per minute highlights both the immense consumer demand and the strong global appeal of the Switch brand,” said Jordan Major, the Finbold analyst who led the research.

With momentum continuing into its first full month of sales, Nintendo Switch 2 is poised to drive record hardware and software revenues for the company in 2025.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Business