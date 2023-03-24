Turning Limassol into East Med ‘port of choice’

Cyprus government officials and the Limassol port operator DP World said they will work together to turn Limassol port into the port of choice in the Eastern Mediterranean, attracting even more users and global cruise lines.
Minister of Transport, Alexis Vafeades, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Costas Koumis and Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli, visited DP World Limassol’s facilities and were briefed about the terminal’s activities and the operator’s efforts to establish Limassol as a key port of choice in the region.
This was the first visit of the new government officials to Limassol port where they discussed the operator’s crucial role in boosting competitiveness and turning the port into a major commercial and cruise hub in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Being the operator of the country’s main port, DP World Limassol is an important partner of the state and a key stakeholder of the maritime sector and the Cyprus economy. I am confident that by working together, we can turn Limassol port into the port of choice in the eastern Mediterranean, attracting even more users and global cruise lines,” said DP World Limassol’s CEO Nawaf Abdulla.
Horizontal approach
According to an announcement, the two sides discussed ways to enhance collaboration by implementing a horizontal approach, with the Transport Minister pointing out that the collective goal is to boost port traffic, further improve the port’s infrastructure and improve turnaround times by facilitating the automation of services in certain operations.
On her part, the Deputy Minister of Shipping raised the issue of the upcoming ferry link, and the need to offer services based on the IMO’s International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.
The Deputy Minister of Tourism discussed the development of maritime tourism and pledged to collaborate with his shipping counterpart, through a joint committee. He also said that the main aim is to attract more cruise traffic to the country’s ports, by launching discussions with more major companies.
DP World Limassol was awarded a 25-year concession in April 2016 to exclusively operate the multi-purpose terminal in Limassol.