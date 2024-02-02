As CSC marks 35 years, President announces ‘shipping advisors’

The Cyprus government is establishing two advisory committees that will assist the Shipping Deputy Ministry, as well as the junior minister in charge of maritime affairs, to “elevate the competitiveness of the Cyprus flag and the entire maritime cluster.”

Addressing the banquet to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, President Nikos Christodoulides announced that the aim of these committees “is to strengthen our collaboration and collectively strive towards the shared objective.”

He praised the CSC for achieving remarkable growth over the past 35 years, emphasising the Chamber’s significant role in representing the Cyprus shipping industry on both local and international fronts.

“Since its establishment in 1989, the CSC has been one of the closest collaborators of the government in our targeted efforts to successfully establish Cyprus as a modern, high-quality and competitive shipping cluster that has withstood the tests of time, thriving in moments of prosperity and standing resilient in the face of challenges that have touched the global shipping scene,” the president said.

“Cyprus shipping is a fundamental pillar and a cornerstone of our country’s economy, boasting significant and tangible growth potential. This resilient sector has demonstrated steadfast expansion, evolving into a prominent maritime centre globally.

“Cyprus proudly holds the position of having the eleventh largest merchant fleet worldwide, ranking as the third largest fleet in the European Union (EU) and securing its place as Europe’s largest ship management centre.”

However, Christodoulides said that, “the entire shipping industry has embarked on a profound journey of change, defined by two transformative challenges – automation and decarbonisation.

“The introduction of cleaner technologies and alternative fuels to reach the industries’ decarbonisation goals, coupled with the widespread adoption of digitalisation and automation, are altering every aspect of maritime operations, creating both enormous potential and complex challenges.

“To navigate this shift successfully, it is vital for the shipping industry to proactively embrace and incorporate these advancements into their fleets. This begins with optimising energy efficiency of existing vessels by incorporating innovative technological mechanisms and extends to the development and funding of new innovative, state-of-the-art ships equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

Investing in workforce

“An integral part of this shift involves investing in a highly skilled and well-trained workforce. This workforce will play a crucial role in not only constructing and maintaining these technologically advanced vessels, but also in navigating them towards new horizons of opportunity.”

He said the Cyprus government is committed to work in full collaboration with the CSC and all stakeholders involved, towards ensuring Cyprus shipping’s sustainable future.

“Shipping is a flagship industry for Cyprus and proudly raises through its accomplishments our country as a whole. As such, it is well respected not only from my government, but from all political parties and enjoys a reputation for being a strong national asset for the Cyprus economy.”

CSC President Themis Papadopoulos, in his address reflecting on the successful course of the Chamber, conveyed his gratitude to the government, political parties, business associates and the more than 200 CSC member companies for their continuous support.

While highlighting the challenges shipping is facing today, Papadopoulos underlined the importance of continued and close collaboration between the state and the Chamber in fostering policies that will enable further sustainable growth for the shipping sector and consequently for the Cyprus economy and society.

Within the framework of its 35-year milestone, marked with a revamped logo, the Chamber will organise various business, social and charity events, aimed at elevating the status of Cyprus shipping by attracting significant local and international shipping professionals.

This year’s activities also include community events such as two blood donation drives, a charity beach volley tournament, a special event for the “Adopt a Ship” programme, culminating with a Shipping Charity Marathon, as well as other social gatherings.

The amount of €17,000, collected from its company-members attending the 35th anniversary dinner, was donated to the “One Dream – One Wish” charity.