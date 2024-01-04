Renew your road tax by March 10

524 views
1 min read

The Cyprus Transport Ministry announced on Thursday that the 2024 circulation tax for all motor vehicles can be renewed for 3, 6, 9 or 12 months.

Those who do not renew the road tax by March 10, will face a €10 surcharge, plus a 10% penalty on the outstanding amount.

To renew the road tax, a paid-up motor insurance policy is required, as well as a valid road worthiness certificate (MOT).

As of June 2023, the motor circulation license is only renewed at the Road Transport Department’s website, and no longer via the JCC portal.

Evangelos Panteli, an official from the Department, told CyBC radio that based on their data, 95% of all circulation licenses were renewed online last year and that 85% had opted for the full 12-month renewal up to December.

He added that all electric vehicles are exempt from any road tax, but could not say if the Department’s revenues would be lower this year due to the introduction of EVs in the Cyprus market.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus