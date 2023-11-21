/

Annual financial net worth at -€26.622 bln

Cyprus’ annual financial net worth stands at -€26.622 billion, according to Statistical Service data.

It said the total assets of the economy in financial instruments was €686.92 billion at the end of December 2022, of which 52.9% were equities and shares, 19.3% currency and deposits and 17% loans.

The total liabilities of the economy in financial instruments were €713.65 billion in 2022, of which 51.6% relates to equities and shares, 21.8% to loans and 14.6% to currency and deposits.

CyStat said that the assets of households in financial instruments were €55.95 billion, of which 58.5% consists of currency and deposits, 1.9% in loans, 1.7% in debt securities and 20.6% in equities.

This sector’s loans reached 19.83 billion with a debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio of 71.4%.

The corresponding assets of non-financial corporations amounted to €66.33 billion, with 18.5% in cash and deposits, 4.2% in debt securities, 46.5% in equities and 29.6% in other financial instruments.

The amount of loans for this sector at the end of 2022 reached €39.50 billion, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 142.2%.

 

