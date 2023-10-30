/

‘Αvoid all travel to Lebanon’

In an updated Foreign Ministry advisory, Cypriot nationals are warned to avoid all travel to Lebanon.

In a Travel Advice issued on Sunday, the Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation in Israel & the occupied Palestinian territories and security incidents taking place in south Lebanon, which could deteriorate throughout the country without prior warning.

Cypriot citizens in Lebanon “are advised to avoid all gatherings and demonstrations, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities.

“They are also advised to follow closely the developments and information from the international and local media, avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures”.

Cypriot citizens are also advised to register on the online registration platform for Cypriots abroad Connect2CY.

In case of emergency, Cypriot citizens are requested to contact:

The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Beirut

Address: Yarzeh Pine Building No 6, Street 15, Baabda, Lebanon

Tel.: +961 5 929 006 (08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday)

Mobile No.: +961 71 559 500 (outside working hours / in case of emergencies)

Fax: +961 5 922643

E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Consular Affairs Directorate:

Tel: +357 22 651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Crisis Management Department:

Tel: +357 22 801000, +357 22 651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday-Friday)

Mobile No.: +357 97 775998 (outside working hours / in case of emergencies)

 

 

