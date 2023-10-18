/

Poverty, social exclusion risk reduced

The share of the population at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Cyprus decreased to 16.7% last year, down from 17.3% in 2021, the latest official data shows.

This reduction translates to approximately 4,000 fewer persons facing the risk of poverty or social exclusion.

The Statistical Service released an infographic on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which is marked every year worldwide on October 17.

Cyprus households whose disposable income was below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold or severely materially and socially deprived or living in households with very low work intensity reached 16.7% in 2022 compared to 17.3% in 2021.

And the poverty threshold for a household of two and two children is €22,498, putting Cyprus at the lower end of the EU risk rate, which is topped by Romania (34.4%).

The decrease corresponds to approximately 4,000 fewer persons at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2022 (150,000) compared to 2021 (154,000).

