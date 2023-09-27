Nominations for Deloitte’s ‘Technology FAST 50’ now open

Deloitte’s “Technology FAST 50” is a prestigious program awarding fast-growing technology companies headquartered in the Middle East and Cyprus, allowing them to grow and amplify their brand.
Deloitte announced that the nominations for the next edition of the program are now open.
The program ranks and recognises the 50 fastest-growing technology companies from all relevant regional sectors based on their percentage revenue growth over four years.
Further to the FAST 50 ranking, the program also showcases companies under the following categories:
- Rising Star – companies with significant growth potential but trading for less than three years.
- Impact – companies with an environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) element at the heart of their mission.
- Companies to Watch – companies leading the way through innovation but do not meet the FAST 50 criteria yet.
- Women in Leadership – a new category introduced in 2023 for companies that fulfil the FAST 50 criteria and are either led by a female CEO or have a founding team of at least 50% women.
If you are a rapidly growing technology company headquartered in the Middle East or Cyprus, learn more about the FAST 50 program at www2.deloitte.com/DMEFast50 and submit your application by 30 November.
Celebrating real stories of growth
Companies ranked in the 2nd edition of the program were recognised during an awards ceremony last week.
“At Deloitte, we believe that the growth of our region’s technology ecosystem can play an important role in the future of its nations’ economies.
“As a leading professional services provider, we are developing innovative initiatives and practices, and the FAST 50 program is one of them.
“The initiative was launched in our region three years ago and continues to grow year-on-year. “Participation and recognition in the program have a significant standing for potential investors that will not only enhance the companies’ business growth, but also the development of the overall ecosystem”, said Kyriacos Charalambides, Partner at Deloitte Cyprus and FAST 50 Program Leader.
The recognition of Capital.com, based in Cyprus, as the top-ranked FAST 50 company in the region highlights Cyprus’ rapid economic development of the sector.
Other Cyprus-based companies that were awarded:
- FAST 50: Playkot, Softline Computer Systems, iSPIRAL, CLOUDLAYER8, AdTech Holding, ADDITESS, NETInfo, SignalGenerix, Municorn, payabl., Solar Staff.
- Rising Star: The Mighty Kitchen, Simlead, eShipfinance.com, AdOperator, Flexfin.
- Impact: Irerobot, Promed Bioscience, RSL Revolutionary Labs, Theramir.
- Companies to Watch: ArgoSmart, Factory 39.