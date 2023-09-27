/

British Council celebrate UK alumni achievements

The British Council launched the tenth year of its Study UK Alumni Awards programme, celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK alumni worldwide.

The award winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience studying at a UK university to positively contribute to their communities, industries and countries.

This year’s award categories include science and sustainability, business and innovation, culture and creativity and social action.

The call for applications closes on 22 October 2023.

All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global Alumni Awards and national Alumni Awards hosted in participating countries.

In addition to the global awards, a small number of countries will host ceremonies.

Cyprus is honoured to host the Study UK Alumni Awards in collaboration with the British High Commission for the first time this year.

The British Council will offer a prize of £1,000 to the winner of each of the main categories in Cyprus for a professional development opportunity of their choice.

Finalists for the national awards will be announced between December 2023 and March 2024.

Global Awards

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2024 and celebrated in a digital campaign that will raise the profile of their stories and successes.

Award winners can raise their international profile, expand their professional networks, and enhance their careers through a professional networking visit to the UK.

For full details on the eligibility criteria and participating countries, please refer to https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards

 

 

