IIFA conference in Cyprus for first time

The 36th annual conference of the International Investment Funds Association (IIFA) will take place in Cyprus for the first time on October 24-25.
The conference is attended annually by representatives from the largest associations and managers of Investment Funds worldwide and is considered one of the leading international forums for the sector.
IIFA has members from 40 countries, including the USA, Canada, India, Japan, Korea, and several EU member states.
“Its contribution to communicating the critical issues of Investment Funds internationally is decisive as it gathers those involved in the field to exchange views on issues of common interest—notably, the Conference brings out views of weighty importance every year,” the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) said.
IIFA members’ assets under management are estimated to exceed $70 trillion.
Cyprus has been represented at IIFA since 2019 through CIFA, which, after “intense and targeted efforts”, succeeded in securing the majority vote of IIFA members to hold the event.
“Organisation of the conference, which accepts participation solely by IIFA members, has been underway for several months with the interest being particularly intense, both in terms of participation, as well as the list of esteemed speakers and official guests.”
Speakers at this year’s conference include Chris Cummings – CEO of the Investment Association; Marie E. Dzanis – Head of Asset Management, EMEA, CEO, NTGIL; Gema Esteban Garrido – Global Head of ESG, IG4Capital; Judy Goldring – President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Management Limited, Reda Hilali – President ASFIM, Pat Lardner – Chief Executive, Irish Funds.
CIFA president Andreas Yiasemides said they are pleased the 36th IIFA conference will be hosted for the first time in Cyprus, as it constitutes the highest honour, as well as a first-class opportunity for Cyprus to highlight its advantages as a destination for Investment Funds and managers.
“The conference’s participants arrive from every corner of the world, and we could not have a better opportunity to promote our country as an investment destination and an international business centre,” Yiasemides said.
Limassol’s Park Lane Resort and Spa will host the conference.