Job vacancies rise 17% in Q2

A significant annual increase of 17.2% was recorded in the number of job vacancies in the second quarter of 2023, while a 5.7% quarterly rise was recorded.

According to data by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the number of job vacancies in Q2 2023 reached 13,027, recording an increase of 1,914 vacancies (17.2%) compared to the same quarter last year at 11,113.

Compared to January-March, an increase of 699 positions (5.7%) was observed in April to June.

The job vacancy rate as a percentage of the total number of employees and job positions in Q2 was 2.9%, while in the previous quarter and Q2 2022, it was 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

The highest vacancy rates in April-June were observed in the sectors of Accommodation and Food Service Activities (7.3%), Transportation and Storage (4.5%), and Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply (4.1%).

 

