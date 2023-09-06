Government says it’s good for business

President Nikos Christodoulides assured that his government supports the business community, providing tangible support to efforts for development and progress.
He spoke on Tuesday evening during the inauguration of the new production and bottling unit of Alambra Fresh Milk company in the Aradippou Industrial Area, Larnaca district.
He said the creation of modern and technologically upgraded units, with specialised support programmes, is encouraged to increase their competitiveness in the domestic and export markets.
He praised the company for contributing to the upward trend of Cypriot exports, which, despite challenges in the supply chain, was €1.7 bln in 2022, an increase of approximately 14.5% compared to the previous year.
Around €284 mln are related to halloumi exports, one of Cyprus’ main export products, with ‘Alambra’ holding a significant market share, exporting PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) certificate halloumi to 40 countries.
Alambra provides and supports many jobs directly and indirectly, as it collects milk from over 400 producers operating throughout Cyprus.
“With the assistance of the state, our industries are required to work on strengthening their competitiveness, primarily by upgrading their technological equipment, innovating their production processes, and creating new competitive products for export orientation and replacing imported products,” said Christodoulides.
He added: “Alambra Fresh Milk serves as an example since the company has been approved for a grant of half a million euros for the new state-of-the-art equipment it has installed, within the framework of the Grant Scheme of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry for the creation, modernisation and digital upgrade”.
The grant scheme’s budget of €25 mln is being implemented within the framework of ‘Cyprus – Tomorrow’ funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility of the European Union.
“Already, 122 applications have been approved for a total of €21.7 mln in grants”.
President Christodoulides assured: “The government always cares and stands alongside the business community, providing tangible support to all their efforts for development and progress.”