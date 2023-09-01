Moscow working on consular services to Russians in north

Moscow will provide consular services to Russian citizens in the Turkish-occupied north of the island in a manner that meets its national interests, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

She was commenting on the reaction of the Republic of Cyprus authorities to Russia providing consular services for its citizens who live in the unrecognised breakaway north.

She said that Russia works to improve the mechanisms and procedures of providing consular services to Russian citizens who live in the north of the island, which has already been going on for a long time.

Zakharova argued that Russian citizens, wherever they are, must have proper access to effective consular assistance and support, adding that this effort will continue in ways that meet the “national interests of our country.”

According to Russian diplomatic sources, the Russian side continues consultations with the government regarding consular services in the Turkish-occupied areas.

According to some estimates, over 50,000 Russians reside in the north, many moving there after sanctions against Moscow for Ukraine aggression.

According to Turkish-Cypriot daily Halkin Sesi, 29,530 Russian nationals flew to the north last year, a 500% increase from 2021, when 4,822 arrived.

