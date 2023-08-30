UN exploring common ground

The United Nations is continually engaged with the parties to explore common ground on the way forward on the Cyprus issue, said UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

He said the recent visit of Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenča, visit to Cyprus was part of that effort.

He said that Jenča will be in Turkey from Wednesday until September 1 for contacts with the authorities.

In Cyprus earlier this week, Jenča met separately with President Nikos Christodoulides and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

Dujarric said that recent developments on the ground and operational issues related to the mandate of UNFICYP (UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus) were also discussed.

Jenča visited sector four of the peacekeeping mission, meeting with UN peacekeepers and expressing his appreciation for their professionalism and dedicated service.

When asked if there was any progress on the disputed road in the Pyla buffer zone that Turkish Cypriots were trying to build, he said: “There are no updates on that situation as far as I’m aware.”

The Security Council condemned assaults against UN peacekeepers in Pyla.

On August 18, Turkish Cypriots punched and kicked British and Slovak peacekeepers who obstructed crews illegally working on a road that would encroach on the UN-controlled buffer zone.

 

