National strategy for diaspora

Preparing a national strategy for the diaspora is a priority for the administration of President Nikos Christodoulides, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora.

Letymbiotis said it was the largest conference of diaspora Cypriots ever organised.

“For decades, our expatriates have been present in every struggle to promote and contribute, to strengthen our national aspirations, a global safety net for their homeland”.

“Distinguished scientists, entrepreneurs, active citizens with a strong presence in the countries where they live, were the best ambassadors for Cyprus.”

Making special reference to NEPOMAK, the World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots, at the Nicosia conference, he said they are the future of the diaspora “and our homeland”.

The spokesman said it is a “duty and responsibility” to invest in the new generation.

Letymbiotis said the government attaches great importance to the issues concerning young expatriates with programmes to encourage their involvement in the political activities of their places of residence and frequent contact and acquaintance with Cyprus, especially through language, history, and culture.

He said the government is working on different ideas to improve communication with diaspora Cypriots and the information they receive about developments concerning Cyprus, especially in education, culture, and the country’s history.

“We especially want to upgrade our contact with the new generation to maintain their relationship with Cyprus”.

Letymbiotis referred to the close cooperation, joint actions and initiatives with Greece and the strengthening of cooperation with other countries in Diaspora matters.

“I wish and hope that this conference is the last one held with Cyprus being the only divided country in Europe.”

 

