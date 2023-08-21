Hunter dies on season opener

A 63-year-older hunter was found dead on Sunday after going on a hunting excursion with friends near the village of Kantou in Limassol.

Police reported that a 63-year-old hunter was found dead on Sunday night, at 7.30, in a hard-to-access area after he had been reported missing by a friend.

The man was found by fire department officers called in and transferred to Limassol General Hospital, where his death was confirmed.

An autopsy is to be carried out to determine the exact causes of death.

In a communication with the Financial Mirror, police said that they are looking into a case of sudden death with no evidence, so far, pointing to foul play.

Meanwhile, the Game Service said that they had issued 12 fines, eleven for hunting in prohibited areas and one for the hunting of illegal game, according to spokesperson Petros Anayiotos.

Seven hunters spotted in the prohibited areas of Asprokremmos dam and Steni village in Paphos, aged 35 to 66, had been caught in three instances and fined between €3,000 and €3,300 each.

Their hunting gear, 218 full cartridges and 45 freshly killed birds were confiscated as evidence.

The Game Service said the hunting season kicked off smoothly on Sunday, with the newly introduced Artemis Cy mobile app debuting.

The application incorporates maps, trails, protected and permitted zones, announcements, emergency contacts, SOS alerts and other useful information.

Hunters must also record what they have shot with the application.

