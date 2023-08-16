Road deaths drop by over a third

338 views
1 min read

Compared to the previous two years, a significant reduction in fatal road collisions has been recorded from January to August 16, thanks to speed cameras.

Police spokeswoman Eleni Constantinou told CNA that fatal traffic accidents this year were down by 38.5%, and road deaths dropped by 39.3% compared to the same period last year.

Constantinou said that from January 1 to August 16, 2021, there were 22 fatal road collisions with 23 deaths in Cyprus.

And from January to August 16, 2022, 26 fatal road collisions resulted in 28 deaths.

However, she added that this year was the best year compared to the previous two since, from January to August 16, there were 16 fatal road collisions with 17 deaths, 10 less than in 2022.

Constantinou said the reduction was due to the intensified campaigns by the police to raise public awareness so that drivers understand the seriousness of committing traffic violations and acquiring road safety habits.

She said that police constantly identify, monitor and regulate dangerous spots in the road network.

She said the installation and operation of speed cameras contributed the most to reducing traffic violations.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus