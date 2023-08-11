Nicosia is a top spot for digital nomads

Cyprus’ capital Nicosia, ranks third after Bucharest and Madrid on the list of the ten best European cities for digital nomads.

Digital nomads are called as such as they can work remotely from any part of the world.

This growing trend in the workplace became more frequent after the pandemic.

Many companies worldwide give this option, and more employees look for the ideal work destination from anywhere.

The list comes from a new study by UK travel specialist Panache Cruises, which points out that digital nomads choose their destination by considering a series of factors such as weather conditions, internet speed, rent cost and facilities for professionals.

With 47 points, Nicosia ranked third among the best European cities for those looking for a more digital nomad lifestyle.

Specifically, the research reports that wi-fi speed in Nicosia is 138.20 mb/s, the visa application cost is £61.59 (€71.17), the average monthly cost of living per person is £665.67, the rent for a one-bedroom flat is £542.39, and the average cost of a restaurant meal is £10.55.

The research also considers the residents’ happiness index, which is 6.22.

It is noted that Budapest, Zagreb, Athens, Lisbon, Tallinn, Valletta and Reykjavik follow Nicosia.

However, those searching for a location off the beaten track, surrounded by unique, sweeping landscapes, will be disappointed to discover that Iceland ranks last, despite being the happiest country across the whole index.

Some of the largest European countries – such as France, Italy and Germany – did not make the list.

This is because only a select number of nations offer digital nomad visas for British nationals.

Mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, said that all the development projects include the concept of “smart” planning throughout their implementation process, which greatly facilitates digital nomadic work.

He added that the smart city infrastructure has a high completion rate, while all smart systems will be fully operational by the end of the year.