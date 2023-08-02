/

Very few Cypriots can’t afford internet

Cyprus is among those EU countries with the lowest percentage of people unable to afford an internet connection, according to Eurostat.

In 2022, 0.5% of the population in Cyprus could not afford an internet connection, while the corresponding share among people at risk of poverty was slightly higher but still among the lowest in Europe, at 1.5%.

Compared with 2021, the percentage of the general population increased slightly (from 0.4%) and fell among people at risk of poverty (from 1.7%).

In the EU, 2.4% of the general population was unable to afford an internet connection. On the other hand, the share of people at risk of poverty was higher at 7.6%.

Compared with 2021, the situation in the EU improved by 0.3 percentage points (pp) (2.7%) for the total population and by 0.8 pp (8.4%) for people at risk of poverty.

Last year, the difference between the total and at-risk-of-poverty population in terms of capacity to afford an internet connection was also visible across EU countries.

The highest share of people at risk of poverty and unable to afford an internet connection was recorded in Romania (25%), followed by Bulgaria (20.5%) and Hungary (16.5%).

On the other hand, the lowest shares were recorded in Denmark and Finland (both 1.0%), followed by Cyprus and Luxembourg (both 1.5%).

 

