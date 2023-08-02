/

President meets Palestinian leader

The Cyprus issue, the Middle East peace process, bilateral relations and regional developments were discussed by President Nikos Christodoulides Wednesday with the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

A statement by the Presidency said that Christodoulides and the members of the Cypriot delegation travelled to Ramallah from Amman aboard helicopters provided by the Jordanian Armed Forces.

After he arrived in Ramallah, the President visited the Mausoleum of Yasser Arafat, where he laid a wreath and the Arafat Museum after he was received by President Abbas with a military guard of honour.

The National Anthems were played before the two Presidents held extended talks, and a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed.

It is the first visit of a Cyprus President to Palestine since 2015 and combined with Christodoulides’ trip to Amman Tuesday.

