Cyprus clinches first Euro athletics U23 gold

Cyprus celebrated its first gold medal at the European Athletics Under-23 Championships in Espoo, Finland.

According to the Cyprus Athletics Federation (KOEAS), Elena Kulichenko delivered an outstanding performance in the women’s high jump final and clinched the gold with her highest jump at 1.91m.

On her first attempts, Kulichenko cleared 1.75m, 1.80m, 1.84m, 1.87m, and 1.89m.

The bar was then raised to 1.91m, with Greek champion Panagiota Dosi having three unsuccessful attempts and Elena Kulichenko clearing it on her second attempt, sealing Cyprus’ historic first gold medal in the competition.

The Cypriot champion then raised the bar to 1.94m, aiming to break the Cypriot record set by Leondia Kallenou (1.93m, 2015).

However, her emotions took the best of her, and the attempt was unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, she celebrated her first major achievement representing Cyprus.

Cyprus and Greece secured the first and second positions in the women’s high jump, with Polish athlete Viktoria Miaso winning the bronze medal after clearing 1.87m on her first attempt.

Cyprus’ Ambassador to Finland, Demetris Samuel, congratulated the three athletes and their trainers for an “unforgettable three-day experience” over the weekend.

