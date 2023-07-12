Cyprus to host EURO U17 finals

Cyprus will host the final phase of the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in May next year, with preparations in full swing.

The finals of the Under-17 EUROs are described by European Football governing body UEFA as the “Rising Stars” competition, as many legends made their international debuts during past tournaments.

“Footballers such as Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Cesc Fabregas, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos and many others had been ‘introduced’ at European level in the finals of the EURO U17,” said a Cyprus Football Association announcement.

CFA called it the biggest footballing event hosted by the island nation.

EURO 2024 U17 is expected to attract many visitors with all the positive consequences.

All matches will be televised live across Europe by EUROSPORT.

“As we get closer to the start of the event, the CFA will promote our island in various ways in major European countries as a tourist and football destination.”

The matches will be held at the AlfaMega Arena in Limassol, Antonis Papadopoulos, Ammochostos Stadium, AEK Arena in Larnaca, Ethnikos Achna Stadium, and Tasos Markou in Paralimni.

According to the schedule, the final will be played at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol and the opening game at the AEK Arena in Larnaca, while group-stage matches will be played at the other Stadiums.

How the tournament will be held:

A total of 16 countries will participate in the event, including Cyprus as the host nation.

Those participating in the final phase of EURO U17 2024 will be finalised after the preliminary phase to be held this Autumn and the Elite Round in March 2024.

Cyprus will participate in the final phase without qualifiers as the host country.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four. The top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, followed by knock-out matches.

Some 31 matches will be held between May 20 and June 5.

Cyprus had previously hosted the U18 Euro finals in 1998, with the participation of eight national teams.

The island was previously awarded the EURO U17 finals in 2021; however, the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.