Cyprus braces for ‘Cleon’ heatwave

Cyprus is bracing for its first prolonged heatwave of the summer, as a high-pressure weather system, dubbed ‘Cleon’ will be moving in on the island from Greece by the end of the week.

‘Cleon’ affecting Greece from Wednesday falls under Dangerous Weather Phenomena, with temperatures peaking on Friday at 44°C in southern Greece.

The heatwave is expected to hit the island on Thursday, pushing temperatures past 40°C for five to six days. Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days with temperatures possibly closing in on 42°C.

Cleon is expected to affect Greece for a good six days, but the island’s met office was hesitant to make a prediction on how long it will prevail in Cyprus.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, the head of Cyprus met office, Kleanthis Nicolaides, said that it is still too early to make such an estimation. He clarified that, if necessary, a relevant warning will be issued.

In Greece, according to the special bulletin of hazardous weather phenomena issued by the National Meteorological Service (EMY), the extensive area of high pressure covers the coasts of Africa, western, and central Mediterranean.

Humidity

“The heat wave will be accompanied by high levels of humidity, as well as a high UV index, making the atmosphere stifling. Vulnerable groups of the population are urged to be especially cautious,” said Nicolaides.

Nicolaides said that heatwaves of this calibre are not unusual for Cyprus in July.

On Tuesday, the highest temperatures recorded were 37°C.

Night temperatures are expected to drop to round 23 degrees Celsius inland, around 25°C on the coast, and around 19°C in higher mountainous areas.

On Wednesday, the weather will be mainly clear. With temperatures rising to around 36 degrees Celsius inland, around 32°C on the coast, and around 29°C in the higher mountainous areas.

On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the weather will remain mainly clear. The temperature will gradually increase, well exceeding the average climatic values for this time of year.