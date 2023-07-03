Four die in horror crash in north

Four Indian nationals have died due to a head-on traffic collision involving two cars in the Turkish-occupied north during the early hours of Monday, raising concerns over road safety there.

The horrific crash happened around 3:40 am on the Kyrenia- Kythrea road near the village of Klepini.

In addition to the four fatalities, two others in the crash were taken to a hospital in northern Nicosia, where they are currently receiving treatment.

One of the injured, currently treated at the Dr Nalbantoglu Hospital in the north, is in critical condition.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the four dead were foreign nationals, two men and two women understood to be workers from India. They were travelling in the same car.

The driver was identified as a 40-year-old male, while all three passengers were aged 21.

The two people injured were identified as Turkish Cypriots, aged 56 and 35.

Turkish Cypriot police have said they are carrying out an investigation into the incident, but media reports say that the driver of the car carrying the foreign nationals had lost control of the car at a bent due to reckless driving.

However, the Kyrenia-Kythrea road is notorious for deadly accidents, with experts warning authorities to take measures.

Cyprus Turkish Public Transport Union chairman Beksan Bekir Akandere expressed frustration at the crash just days after the north had seen two other road fatalities.

“This cannot be accepted as a normal situation by authorities, but unfortunately, it is. No explanation is given, and no action is taken. Does human life have no value,” he said.

Chair of the Turkish Cypriot chamber of mechanical engineers, Ayer Yarkiner, said the latest road accident cannot be blamed on reckless driving or consumption of alcohol.

“This cannot be accepted as another normal accident.

“These collisions are the harbingers of a possible disaster to come. We may lose dozens more on this road,” said Yarginer.

He argued the highway is not up to standards, while the fact that one of the vehicles was smashed to pieces leaves questions over the suitability of cars allowed on roads in the north.