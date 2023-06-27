More Europeans taking synthetic drugs

High availability of drugs for all types of substances, an increase in synthetic drugs, and the emergence of new substances are highlighted in the European Drug Report.

Of the 54 cities with data on amphetamine residues in municipal wastewater for 2021 and 2022, 20 reported an increase, nine a stable situation and 25 a decrease.

Of the 59 cities with data on methamphetamine residues in municipal wastewater for 2021 and 2022, 39 reported an increase, six a stable situation and 14 a decrease.

Trends and Developments of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) were presented in Nicosia by the Cyprus National Addictions Authority (CNAA).

Among the report’s findings, 15.1% of young European adults aged 15-34 have used cannabis in the last year, with the rate for Cyprus being 8.1%.

The report focuses on illicit drug use, associated harms, drug supply, and key interventions to reduce the harmful consequences.

“June 26 has been designated as the International Day against Drug Use and Illicit Trafficking and aims to strengthen cooperation and collective action to create a society as free as possible from illicit substances,” said the President of CNAA, Dr Christos Mina.

This year’s campaign, Minas said, focuses on combating discrimination and marginalization of both people who use illegal substances and their families, promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

Ioanna Yasemi, Head of the Monitoring Department/ ECDC, said the data show the availability of drugs remains high for all types of substances, while the scale and complexity of their production in Europe continue to show an increasing trend.

It underlined the need for effective strategies to inform users about the health risks of new substances, drug interactions and high-potency products.

Cannabis, said Yasemi, remains the most commonly consumed illicit substance, and in 2021, the quantities of cannabis seized reached their highest level in a decade.

Some 816 tonnes of cannabis resin and 256 tonnes of cannabis plants were seized in the European Union in 2021.

At the same time, she said that in 2021, EU member states seized 303 tonnes of cocaine.

She said the impact of the high availability of cocaine is reflected in concerns about the increase in health-related problems and crime levels, including violent crimes linked to drug market activities.