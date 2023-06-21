EV chargers at petrol stations

The cabinet on Wednesday approved an Energy Ministry proposal to allow petrol stations to install electric vehicle charging points.

The move, which will be implemented after an amendment to the existing law on petrol stations, is aimed at increasing the limited number of electric vehicle charging points on the island.

The news was delivered by Deputy government spokeswoman Doxa Komodromou who said the law amendment was to promote electromobility in Cyprus to reduce carbon emissions.

Komodromou said the government “is promoting the use of electrical energy as a fuel for travel for the future.

“The amendment will offer consumers more options to recharge their vehicles at accessible public and private parking spaces”.

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry announced the purchase of 32 electric vehicles to be used by the Department of Public Works.

According to the ministry, the purchase is over €1 mln “to promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants”.

Cyprus is in the EU’s bottom five for charging points, as owners of electric vehicles have only 69 locations to plug into.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), a 2022 survey found only 69 charging points across the island, with electric vehicles making up 5.4% of all road vehicles.

The island is fourth from the bottom for charging points compared to its population, above Malta, which has only 13 charging points, Latvia with 660, and Lithuania with 477.

The absence of infrastructure for charging points was also pointed out by the Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council in a recent letter to the government.

“The absence of a network of charging stations is an inhibiting factor in promoting electric mobility.

“Expanding the charger network is essential, and government incentives to attract private sector interest in this matter are key.

“Incentives could be given to businesses, hotels, private parking lots to install charging points,” said the Council.