Huge diplomatic offensive for Cyprus launched

President Nikos Christodoulides said his government had targeted significant contacts to restart Cyprus negotiations in what he called a “tremendous diplomatic initiative”.

On Tuesday, Christodoulides held a media conference to review his first 100 days in office.

He said from the moment he took office, he publicly stated the top priority for his government is breaking the deadlock in Cyprus talks and resuming substantive negotiations under UN auspices, from where they left off in Crans-Montana in 2017.

“We immediately undertook the initiative, based on a specific plan and strategy, a tremendous diplomatic initiative with the aim to get the EU more actively involved in Cyprus by appointing a strong political personality to restart the negotiations.

“Through the EU’s more active involvement, we pursue to strengthen the UN Secretary-General’s efforts.

“The goal is to promote a mutually beneficial situation for all parties involved through possible progress on the EU-Turkey issues and the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue based on the agreed framework.

The President said the government had conducted targeted and significant contacts, highlighting Cyprus’ willingness and readiness and the need for relevant mobilization from the international community.

“In our foreign policy, we have worked systematically towards enhancing the outward orientation and presence of the Republic of Cyprus in all important international forums and decision-making centres”.

President Christodoulides said the Foreign Minister had conducted 29 bilateral visits and contacts, while Nicosia has carried out a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel in March.

“These are indicative of the magnitude of the effort being made”.

A ministerial committee for preparing necessary actions given Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the EU Council in 2026 has been established.

The President said his priorities concern resolving the Cyprus issue, pursuing a multidimensional foreign policy that makes Cyprus a strong partner in Europe and the region, and strengthening the country’s deterrent power.

He argued that the most significant decision regarding defence was establishing the National Security Council as an advisory body to the President and the Cabinet on all matters concerning national security.