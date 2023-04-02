Larnaca looking at bright green future 

In a bid to become Cyprus’ second city, a huge development project along Larnaca’s once-industrial coast hopes to transform the area into a vibrant and sustainable community.

Now the oil tank eyesores on Dhekelia road have gone, the Petrolina Group has a new vision for the 2.5 km scared coastline that is ripe for redevelopment.

The principles behind the sweeping development are supporting the blue economy and eco-tourism, creating active public land and functional spaces and revitalising the seafront for Larnaca to grow.

Renowned Foster + Partners and UDS Architects have been hired to produce the new vision for the ‘Larnaca Land of Tomorrow’ project.

This project aims to transform the northern coastal front of Larnaca into a green public and business space.

It has three hubs with a multi-functional core – a business centre with Grade A offices and low-rise residences hoping to attract 200 blue chip companies.

There will also be public parks, restaurants, shops and a tourist village across the project, which seeks to generate 8,000 jobs, 8,000 new homes and plant 20,000 trees.

The business hub is earmarked as a priority when planning permission is received in about six months.

Owner of the land, Petrolina, is looking for the best possible utilisation that will need millions in investment.

Dinos Lefkaritis, CEO of Petrolina Group, believes “Land of Tomorrow” will become a reference point for Larnaca and Cyprus, attracting young people and businesses worldwide.

“This is something the city of Larnaca truly deserves, and we have invested in a strong team to carry out this project to leave a legacy for future generations,” said Lefkaritis at a presentation this week

He added: “It will set a new benchmark to attract new businesses and jobs, making Larnaca the best city in Cyprus.”

Tourism Minister Costas Koumis welcomed this sustainable development.

“We share the same vision with Petrolina Group in aiming to transform Larnaca into possibly the greatest city in Cyprus.

“This is a very big and valuable sustainable project, something Cyprus needs.

“We are pleased when healthy competition is developing between our cities-destinations since, eventually, the outcome will benefit Cyprus.”

Ben Scott, Senior Partner of Foster + Partners, said the ambitious project would define Larnaca for the next 20 Years.

“Our ambition for the masterplan of Land of Tomorrow is to create a landmark that will be an extension of the city, preserving and enhancing Larnaca’s most important features, heritage, nature and the sea.

“The goal is to create a new, sustainable, mixed-use seaside development that will act as a catalyst for the further rejuvenation of the city and the wider area.”

He said the overall design is directed by a rigorous environmentally conscious and ecologically sustainable methodology, focusing on green and open spaces, access to contemporary infrastructure, and integration with neighbouring regions.