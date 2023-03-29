Four out of 10 bikers in fatal crashes did not wear helmet

Four out of ten motorcyclists killed in Cyprus road collisions did not wear a crash helmet, according to a European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) report.

As revealed by the survey, Cyprus had the second highest rate at 43% noncompliance, among 12 EU countries that provided data for helmet wearing.

Among recommendations, the report calls for an improvement in helmet-wearing enforcement, especially in countries with very low levels of helmet-wearing, such as Greece and Cyprus.

It is highly recommended that the EU and national governments also promote a consumer information scheme on the safety performance of helmets and other protective equipment, such as airbag jackets.

The ETSC report, dubbed the PIN Flash Report, presents data in the 27 EU member states regarding road deaths involving motorcyclists and moped drivers.

Over the past decade, the number of road deaths of motorcyclists and moped drivers in the EU has decreased by 25%, from 5,216 in 2011 to 3,891 in 2021.

In Cyprus during this period, road deaths of motorcyclists and moped riders decreased by 17%, from 17 deaths in 2011 to 14 in 2021.

Fatal accidents involving moped drivers are decreasing faster than those involving motorcyclists.

Over the past decade, the number of motorcyclist deaths decreased by an average of 6% per year in the EU, from 983 in 2011 to 526 in 2021.

The report found that out of the 3,891 people who died while riding a motorcycle or a moped in the EU, 90% were men.

Some 92% of motorcycle drivers who died on the road were male, 2% were male passengers, 3% were female drivers, and 3% were female passengers.

Regarding the deaths of moped drivers, 86% were male, 4% were male passengers, 8% were female drivers, and 2% were female passengers.

The report recommended that national governments develop better enforcement of speed limits applied to motorcyclists.

Regarding helmet wearing, it is mandatory in all EU countries for motorcyclists and moped drivers.

Furthermore, the report focuses on the increase of moped drivers on EU roads, working as hot food delivery drivers.

As the ETSC said, these drivers face a “perfect storm” of risk factors on the road, including inadequate training, a payment model that pressures drivers to speed and work while sick, and using poorly maintained vehicles without protective equipment.