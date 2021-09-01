Nearly half of road deaths are bikers

Motorcyclists are paying a heavy toll on Cyprus roads, with 12 bikers losing their lives this year, nearly half of the 27 traffic-related deaths.

A 24-year-old man has become the third motorcyclist to lose his life on the road in 48 hours after a deadly accident in Dherynia on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman, also from Nepal, a passenger on the motorcycle, has been hospitalised in serious condition, police said.

The victim was identified as Nepalese national Tulsi Bhusal, who suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at Famagusta General Hospital.

Police told the Financial Mirror they are looking into the accident, which appears to have happened when the victim lost control of his bike under unknown circumstances and hit a wall.

He was not wearing a crash helmet.

Earlier this week, another two bike riders lost their lives in as many accidents.

On Tuesday, a bike collision in Xylofagou, Larnaca, caused the death of a 25-year-old who collided with a rubbish collection truck.

Late on Sunday, a 28-year-old motorcyclist died on Omonia Avenue, Limassol, after a collision with a car that reportedly attempted a U-turn on the four-lane avenue.

According to Traffic Police officer Charis Evripidou, the largest percentage of motorcyclists are killed on the roads due to the carelessness of other drivers or excessive speed.

Most accidents involving motorcyclists are due to drivers not paying the necessary attention to cyclists sharing the roads with them.

“Many drivers in their attempt to turn right cut off motorcyclists,” said Evripidou.

“Also, some motorcyclists involved in the accidents were found to be speeding, or not wearing a helmet, resulting in unjust and premature loss of life”.

Police confirmed to the Financial Mirror that the motorcyclists killed on Tuesday and Sunday were not wearing helmets.

Renewing their appeal to drivers to be more careful with motorcyclists, police called on cyclists to wear the appropriate protective gear and abide by traffic regulations.