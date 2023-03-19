Exploring Cyprus housing provisions

The topic of government involvement in housing is contentious, with various opinions and approaches to how housing should be provided and managed.

This issue has become of interest in Cyprus due to the increase in the overseas population over the past three years.

In 2022 alone, approximately 25,000-30,000 people moved to Cyprus from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Lebanon, and Israel, which has had a knock-on impact on property prices and rents.

According to the Q4 2022 WiRE Price & Rental Index report, apartment and house prices increased by 9.9% and 1% year-on-year, respectively, while rents increased by 18% for apartments and 11% for houses.

Historically, Cyprus has approached housing in a very crude manner.

By increasing the availability of residential land by changing/ widening the town planning zones every five years, give land to individuals/ couples of low incomes to build, and/ or build houses and apartments on government land and sell it at (construction) cost.

Before exploring other options, it’s clear that “adding” residential land through rezoning doesn’t help if the “push” of existing owners of such land to develop/ utilise it isn’t there.

This is evident from the thousands of empty/ undeveloped land parcels across cities, where owners have no reason to develop them as there is no disincentive (taxation) for them not doing so.

Similarly, assigning government land zero value means that society gives it to certain individuals.

Whilst this is acceptable, considering that the purpose of this gifting is to house our compatriots, why doesn’t the government hold a charge over that property if they decide to sell it on so that they recuperate at a future point at least an element of the land value?

Let’s explore the different options available to governments regarding building, owning, renting, or selling buy-to-let, affordable, or social housing.

Building

Governments can build housing through direct construction or subsidies to private developers to build affordable or social housing.

Building homes allows the government to control the quality and design of the properties, ensuring they meet minimum standards of safety, energy efficiency, and accessibility.

It can also provide an opportunity for local employment and economic growth.

This has been happening until now via the Cyprus Land Development Corporation.

Owning

Governments can also choose to own housing, which means they become responsible for managing and maintaining the properties.

This approach can provide security of tenure and enable the government to control rent levels, ensuring they remain affordable for tenants.

However, owning housing can be expensive, requiring significant investment in maintenance and repairs.

This is partly what has been happening with refugee housing, where the government has been maintaining it and progressively gifting it to the refugees.

Renting

Governments can also choose to rent housing to tenants through social housing or buy-to-let schemes.

Social housing provides low-cost rental accommodation to those unable to afford market rents, while buy-to-let schemes allow the government to provide affordable rental properties to middle-income earners.

Renting housing provides flexibility for tenants, allowing them to move when their circumstances change.

However, renting housing can be less secure than owning, with the risk of rent increases or eviction.

A twist to this is the “mortgage to rent” scheme that is up for approval by the EU as the solution to the €3 bln residential NPLs.

Selling

Finally, governments can choose to sell housing, either through the sale of social housing to tenants or through the sale of buy-to-let properties to private investors.

Selling housing can boost government finances and allow tenants or private investors to build equity.

However, selling housing can reduce the government’s control over rent levels and the quality of housing provided.

The choice of whether to build, own, rent, or sell housing is a complex one that requires careful consideration of the local housing market, economic conditions, and social needs.

Each approach has advantages and disadvantages; the most effective approach depends on various factors.

Ultimately, the government’s role in housing provision should ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable, and decent homes.

By working in partnership with private developers, housing associations, and tenants, governments can provide a range of housing options that meet the diverse needs of their citizens.

This requires a long-term commitment to housing policy and investment in the development, management, and maintenance of housing stock.

It also means that some people will need to pay higher taxes on their real estate, register the rents they receive from their properties, and follow proper maintenance schedules.

No more “incentives only” policies.

By Pavlos Loizou, CEO, Ask WiRE